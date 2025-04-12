Blossom Academy Secures SCILLS Grant for Data Training

Blossom Academy has been awarded a grant by the Internet Society Foundation under its Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) programme to bolster its Data Analytics Programme.

The funding will enable the academy to train 150 underemployed young Ghanaians half of them women in globally relevant digital skills, opening pathways to high‑value careers in the tech‑driven economy.

“Our graduates are not only securing sustainable jobs but also contributing to the growth of businesses and institutions nationwide,” said Jeph Acheampong, Director of Blossom Academy.

The Internet Society Foundation commended the academy’s adaptive learning model, emphasis on digital safety and strong upskilling outcomes, noting that the partnership will help even more Ghanaians thrive in the digital economy.

Founded in 2019, Blossom Academy has built a pan‑African alumni network of nearly 700 individuals, primarily in Ghana and Nigeria. With an 85 percent job placement rate per cohort, the organisation has become a leader in bridging the digital divide and nurturing Africa’s next generation of data professionals.

“The hands‑on projects, real‑world application and mentorship prepared me not just for a job, but for a tech career,” said Pachomius Kweku Lawson, a programme graduate. “This new funding means more people like me can access life‑altering opportunities and build their futures with confidence”.

By prioritising inclusive digital education particularly among women and fostering economic opportunities that uplift entire communities, Blossom Academy’s SCILLS‑supported initiative exemplifies how targeted training programmes can drive broader social and economic transformation.

As Ghana seeks to close its digital skills gap, such collaborations highlight the vital role of adaptive learning models and stakeholder partnerships in equipping youth for success in the global digital economy.