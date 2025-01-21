Blue Hydrogen’s Limited Role in Steel Decarbonisation Faces Growing Doubts

The steel industry’s search for sustainable decarbonisation options is increasingly focused on hydrogen, but the use of blue hydrogen—derived from fossil fuels with partial carbon capture—appears to be an increasingly risky and ineffective strategy.

Despite initial optimism, experts argue that blue hydrogen, touted as a bridge technology for steelmakers, is unlikely to help achieve the ambitious emissions reduction targets the industry faces.

According to a critical report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), blue hydrogen, which relies on fossil gas combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, presents a number of significant challenges. Although blue hydrogen has been presented as a solution to decarbonise the steel sector, the technology suffers from a long track record of underperformance when it comes to capturing carbon. Despite claims that CCS could capture up to 95% of the CO2 emissions, the reality is far less optimistic. Existing projects have consistently failed to meet these targets, with many plants falling significantly short.

The environmental shortcomings of blue hydrogen are further exacerbated by methane emissions, which are often overlooked in emissions calculations. The largest component of fossil gas is methane, a potent greenhouse gas with a warming effect far greater than CO2. As the industry shifts towards more stringent emissions standards, methane leakage during production and transport of the gas could undermine the effectiveness of blue hydrogen as a decarbonisation tool, making it even less viable in meeting regulatory targets in key markets such as the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea.

The growing difficulty in meeting the EU’s stricter carbon emissions regulations has already led major oil and gas companies like Shell and Equinor to abandon their blue hydrogen projects. These companies cited the challenges of meeting regulatory standards and the lack of sufficient demand for blue hydrogen. As stricter regulations take effect, steelmakers relying on blue hydrogen may find themselves exposed to a changing regulatory landscape that makes their investments obsolete.

For steelmakers considering blue hydrogen as a viable option to decarbonise production, there are increasing risks that they will be left behind in the race toward greener technologies. The IEEFA warns that by clinging to fossil-based hydrogen, companies risk missing out on the burgeoning market for low-emissions materials and potentially stalling their own progress in adapting to a rapidly changing industry.

Ironmaking technology providers, such as Tenova, have already emphasised that a combination of renewable green hydrogen and fossil gas is a far more efficient and cost-effective approach than blue hydrogen. Green hydrogen, produced with renewable energy sources, remains the industry’s primary path toward truly sustainable steel, but it remains a more expensive option compared to its blue counterpart, at least in the short term.

While some argue that blue hydrogen could offer a temporary solution, its cost advantage is likely to be fleeting. As green hydrogen production costs continue to fall, especially in countries where renewable energy sources are abundant, blue hydrogen will likely be overtaken in terms of both price and environmental performance. Moreover, the high volatility of natural gas prices and the expensive CCS infrastructure needed to support blue hydrogen will continue to hinder its long-term viability.

In contrast, green hydrogen is increasingly seen as the future of the steel sector. Despite the higher upfront costs, green hydrogen offers a cleaner and more scalable solution. The modular nature of green hydrogen production allows for incremental investments, reducing long-term risk and offering a more flexible pathway to decarbonisation.

In conclusion, while blue hydrogen may seem like a convenient stopgap for steelmakers seeking to reduce emissions, its limitations and environmental impacts make it an unsustainable option for the future. As global emissions targets become more stringent and the cost of green hydrogen continues to fall, steelmakers must shift their focus to renewable, green hydrogen solutions if they are to remain competitive and truly decarbonise. Those who continue to rely on fossil fuels and blue hydrogen risk being left behind in the race for a low-emissions future.