Bluemind Foundation and AIMF Launch “Villes Bleues” Initiative to Foster Mental Well-being in French-speaking Cities

The Bluemind Foundation, in collaboration with the International Association of French-speaking Mayors (AIMF), is proud to announce a groundbreaking framework agreement to promote mental health in urban environments through the “Villes Bleues” initiative. This partnership underscores a joint commitment to enhance the quality of life, particularly focusing on women, youth aged 12-25, and vulnerable populations.

The signature of this agreement is further recognition of the Bluemind Foundation’s internationally acclaimed work, which has been featured in recent prestigious publications by the New York Times and Vogue Magazine dedicated to its Heal by Hair programme. The “Villes Bleues” initiative aims to integrate mental well-being into urban policies by engaging with local authorities, civil society, and other stakeholders to develop inclusive and resilient French-speaking cities globally.

“This partnership with AIMF allows us to expand our reach and deepen our impact on urban communities across the French-speaking world” said Marie-Alix de PUTTER, the President and Founder of the Bluemind Foundation. “Through ‘Villes Bleues,’ we envision cities where mental well-being is a cornerstone of urban development, ensuring supportive environments for all citizens.”

The agreement with AIMF will provide vital support for the initiative, facilitating participatory projects that prioritize mental health as a key component of urban living. This collaboration represents a significant step towards creating supportive environments that foster mental resilience and well-being.