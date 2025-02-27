BLVCKBOYSGNS Kicks Off His Music Journey with the Energetic Single, ‘Nitori’

A fresh new voice has arrived on the Afrobeats scene, BLVCKBOYSGNS, and he has made his official debut with the highly anticipated single, “Nitori.”

BLVCKBOYSGNS is an emerging Afrobeats artist with a passion for storytelling through music. His sound blends musical influences from Afro-fusion, amapiano to dancehall with fresh, contemporary vibes.

The song delivers an infectious blend of rhythmic beats, smooth melodies, and vibrant energy, marking the beginning of an exciting musical journey.Produced by GFlame, the song introduces BLVCKBOYSGNS’ unique sound— a fusion of Afrobeats percussion with Afro-fusion elements.

“Nitori” is a feel-good anthem that celebrates love and the willingness to go the extra mile for one’s lover. With catchy hooks and an alluring groove, the track is set to resonate with music lovers across the globe. “Nitori” is a representation of his passion for music and a trail of his journey into the Nigerian music industry. “I’m excited to share my own sound with the world, they’re not ready for what’s about to hit them”, BLVCKBOYSGNS expresses.

With “Nitori”, BLVCKBOYSGNS is ready to make his mark in the fast-rising global Afrobeats industry. The song is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

Listen Here – “Nitori” by BLVCKBOYSGNS here https://onerpm.link/NitoriBLVCKBOYSGNS1