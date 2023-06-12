BMW Storms Kaneshie Market and Rallies Support For Bawumia

National Executives, members and sympathizers of Bawumia Must Win (BMW), a political volunteer group on Saturday morning stormed the Kaneshie Market in Accra to embark on a clean-up exercise.

The exercise which began at 06:30 am saw the group made up of energetic men and women engaged in sweeping, desilting and collection of refuse in the market and lorry station.

Speaking to the press, President of BMW, Gyesi Boako stated that the exercise is geared towards educating traders, drivers and the general public on the need to practice personal and environmental hygiene to avert flooding and outbreak of diseases during the rainy season.

“As a political group affiliated to Ghana’s hardworking Vice President [Dr. Bawumia], we believe that that a healthy mind lies in a healthy body, therefore, we deem it necessary to help create the needed awareness particularly during this rainy season”, he stated.

“After all, the people you see here today also play a major role in the socioeconomic development of Ghana. They all contribute to GDP. Let’s all be part of this clarion call to rid our markets, lorry parks and communities of filth,” Gyesi added.

On his part, General Secretary of BMW, Mr. Adomako, (popularly known as Sir Obama Pokuase) stated that Vice President Dr. Bawumia will win both the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is “the most hardworking, vibrant and effective Vice President in the history of Ghana”. Dr. Bawumia’s victory is ordained by God. In fact, no man, born of a woman can stop it. He’s worked and sacrificed for the NPP, hence his huge popularity and endorsement across the country”, Sir Obama stated.

He also scolded Ghana’s former Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley over allegations that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia “holds a British passport in addition to his Ghanaian one, in breach of the constitution.”

“Sam Pee Yalley peddled blatant untruth and he knows that. I challenge him to produce evidence of the said British Passport he claims Dr Bawumia holds. A senior politician of his calibre should not engage in such unwholesome lies and loose talks, all in an attempt to catch the eye of NDC’s incompetent flagbearer John Mahama,” he added.