Boakai Suspends Over 450 Officials for Failing to Declare Assets

Liberian President Joseph Boakai has taken a bold stand against corruption by suspending more than 450 top government officials, including key ministers and high-ranking administrative personnel, for not declaring their assets to the anti-corruption agency.

The move, which suspends these officials without pay for one month—or until they submit the required declarations—underscores Boakai’s commitment to transparency and accountability in government.

Speaking in a statement, the president emphasized that these officials have contravened the code of conduct for state officers by failing to be open about their personal wealth. “Asset declaration is not only a legal obligation but a fundamental measure to promote transparency and restore public trust in our governmental institutions,” he said. This decisive action follows Boakai’s earlier pledge to fight corruption, a promise made when he assumed office last year after his predecessor’s administration was mired in scandal and accusations of lavish spending.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has published the names of the 457 affected public officials, highlighting that the law requires all public officers to declare their wealth both when they take office and when they leave. Among those suspended are ministers for education and health, special envoys for tourism and investment, and even officials at the Executive Mansion and county administrative offices.

Political analyst Abdullah Kiatamba, while supportive of the anti-corruption stance, raised concerns about the practical challenges many officials face in submitting their asset declarations. Critics from civil society, such as the group Solidarity and Trust for a New Day, dismissed the suspension as a mere “slap on the wrist” that falls short of effecting real change. They argue that a one-month suspension is merely symbolic and fails to address deeper systemic issues.

Nonetheless, President Boakai’s decision has sent a clear message that accountability cannot be compromised, even if it means making difficult choices. With some of the suspended officials already visiting the anti-corruption commission offices to comply with the new mandate, the administration hopes that this step will restore public confidence and pave the way for more responsible governance in Liberia.