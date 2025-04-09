Boako Says NDC Now Facing Reality of Global Economic Shocks

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), now in government, is beginning to come to terms with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, two factors the party once downplayed while in opposition.

In a post on his official X account, Dr Boako argued that the NDC had, during its time in opposition, launched what he described as “propaganda” against the then-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), discrediting the administration’s explanation that Ghana’s economic downturn was largely driven by external shocks.

“You can spread all the propaganda and make all the noise when you’re in opposition, but eventually, reality will catch up with you,” he wrote. “Today, my friend in the NDC, Murtala Mohammed, is claiming that we must blame COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war for Ghana’s economic challenges. Yet, just a few months ago, he and the NDC appeared on national television and dishonestly criticized the NPP administration for citing those very same reasons.”

Dr Boako maintained that the NPP administration had not evaded responsibility but rather presented a factual context regarding the external disruptions that affected economies worldwide. He also cited Ghana’s economic performance before the pandemic, highlighting a reported growth rate of 5.7% and a nominal GDP exceeding GH¢1 trillion, which he described as “unprecedented.”

His remarks follow recent comments by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who addressed similar concerns in a speech delivered in Geneva on April 7. In his remarks, the Tamale Central MP acknowledged the broader economic effects of global disruptions—including COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict—while also drawing attention to the ongoing trade tensions between the United States, China, and Europe.

Speaking metaphorically, Mohammed noted that “when two elephants fight, it is the grasshopper that suffers,” underlining how developing countries such as Ghana are often caught in the crossfire of geopolitical and economic upheavals.

However, in a separate social media post, the Minister firmly rejected suggestions that the NDC had shifted its stance. He clarified that while the party recognizes the impact of global events, it continues to challenge the NPP’s narrative that Ghana’s economic woes can be wholly attributed to external shocks.

“We have never said that those two incidents never had an effect… What we refused to accept was when they desperately attempted to blame the entirety of the mess they created on COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war,” he wrote, adding that other countries facing similar conditions managed their economies more effectively.

He further emphasized Ghana’s efforts to leverage science, technology, and innovation in advancing sustainable development goals, citing the country’s adoption of a dedicated STI roadmap to enhance growth in key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and digital innovation.

The exchange underscores the continued political debate over the causes of Ghana’s economic difficulties and the appropriate measures needed to steer the country toward recovery. As both parties trade barbs over accountability and competence, broader questions remain over the structural reforms required to strengthen Ghana’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty.