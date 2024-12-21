Boakye Agyarko Calls for Unity and Resilience in NPP’s Post-Election Rebuilding Effort

In a powerful address, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to draw inspiration from the biblical story of Nehemiah as they recover from a crushing electoral defeat.

Agyarko likened the party’s current challenges to the ruins of Jerusalem, emphasizing that success will require collective effort, unwavering determination, and a return to the party’s core values.

Agyarko recalled the story of Nehemiah, who sought the assistance of King Artaxerxes to rebuild Jerusalem despite fierce opposition. “Nehemiah, in sorrow, sought the permission and assistance of King Artaxerxes to rebuild his city, which lay in ruins. Despite opposition and sabotage from the likes of Sanballat, Tobiah, and Gesham, he pressed on with determination and faith,” Agyarko said. “Through hard work and support from like-minded companions, Nehemiah finished his task to the glory of God.”

In addressing the NPP’s current predicament, Agyarko stressed the need for sincerity, trustworthiness, and discipline as the party rebuilds. He emphasized that overcoming discouragement, especially after a significant defeat, would be crucial. “The God of heaven Himself will prosper us if we stand firm,” he asserted.

Unity was another core message in Agyarko’s speech. He called for every member to be valued and involved, not just when the party is in opposition but also when in power. “No longer must the call be ‘all hands on deck’ when we are in the trenches of opposition, only for it to change to ‘a few selected hands on deck’ when we gain power. Every member of this party is important and must be treated as such,” Agyarko stated.

To inspire resilience and commitment, he quoted Rudyard Kipling’s iconic poem If, urging NPP members to remain resolute even in the face of adversity: “If you can bear to hear the truth you have spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, and stoop and build them up with worn-out tools… then together, we can triumph,” Agyarko concluded.