Boakye Agyarko Calls for Unity and Resilience Within NPP Amid Challenges

Former Energy Minister and key figure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has issued a powerful call for unity and resilience within the party, as it navigates through a challenging period following the December 2024 elections.

In a recent social media post, Agyarko sent a clear message to the party’s opponents, asserting, “They will try hard, but they will fail,” affirming his belief in the NPP’s tenacity and its eventual ability to bounce back stronger than before. He emphasized that the party’s strength lies in its deep-rooted commitment to its core principles, which will guide it through the storm.

However, Agyarko’s message extended beyond external adversaries. He directed a significant portion of his address towards the members of his own party, urging them to reflect on their responsibilities during this critical time. “We bear a serious and grave burden of duty to rebuild and save our party for the service of Ghana and posterity,” he stated, stressing that the task of rebuilding the NPP is not an individual one but a collective responsibility.

Acknowledging the gravity of the challenges facing the party, Agyarko also offered hope and optimism for the future. He emphasized the importance of unity, perseverance, and action as the foundational pillars upon which the NPP can rebuild its strength. According to Agyarko, the party’s recovery hinges on its members’ ability to set aside personal differences and come together under a shared vision for the future.

“To achieve this,” he urged, “every member, regardless of their role, has a contribution to make.” His statement calls on each member of the NPP to play an active part in the party’s revival, emphasizing that the strength of the NPP will be determined by the collective effort and dedication of all its members.

Agyarko’s message was a strong reminder of the party’s potential to overcome adversity, as long as it remains united and focused on its long-term goals for Ghana’s progress.