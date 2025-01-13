Boakye Agyarko Issues Call for Unity and Rebuilding After NPP’s Historic Defeat

Former Minister Boakye Agyarko has issued a powerful call to action in the wake of what he termed the most devastating defeat in the history of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the December 2024 elections.

In a candid and sobering reflection, Agyarko described the election outcome as a “bloody war” that has left the party with “sunken hearts,” acknowledging the magnitude of the loss.

“There is no disguising, by whatever means, the extent of this debacle. We managed to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory,” Agyarko lamented, emphasizing the ignominy of the result. His words, filled with a mix of regret and urgency, urged party members not to mask the defeat with any sense of false victory.

Acknowledging the weight of the challenge ahead, Agyarko evoked the words of Winston Churchill, stressing that the road to recovery would require “blood, toil, tears, and sweat,” underscoring the immense effort needed to restore the party’s strength. He recognized that the NPP must now focus on rebuilding, reaffirming its commitment to overcome the crisis and avoid the path to political ruin.

His message, while reflective of the party’s challenges, was also motivational. Agyarko called on the NPP to unify, persevere, and work collectively to restore its relevance, rebuild trust, and position itself for future success. The coming days, he suggested, would be crucial in shaping the party’s future.

In his address, Agyarko highlighted the importance of learning from the defeat, acknowledging that the road ahead would not be easy, but with unity and resilience, the party can regain its footing and reclaim its place in Ghana’s political landscape.