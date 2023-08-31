Boakye Agyarko Opts Out of Run-off Election in NPP’s Presidential Race

Boakye Agyarko, an aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has chosen not to participate in the upcoming run-off election. This election is being organized to resolve the tie between him and another hopeful flagbearer, Francis Addai-Nimoh. The run-off is scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In a letter dated August 31, 2023, addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, Agyarko expressed his decision. He stated, “I decline to take part in an action that appears to unfairly disrupt a previously agreed-upon process.

My conscience cannot permit me to endorse the forthcoming event on September 2, 2023. I am unable to compromise my principles by conceding to such an unwarranted resolution. With due respect, I hereby announce my abstention from this competition. As always, I extend my best wishes to the party.”

The NPP recently conducted a super delegates conference, during which the number of flagbearer hopefuls was reduced from ten to five. Following the voting, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with a total of 629 votes, constituting 68.15% of the ballots cast.