Boakye Agyarko Urges Thoughtful Reforms to Restore Unity and Vision in NPP After 2024 Election Setback

Boakye Agyarko, a key figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for urgent and carefully considered reforms to restore the party’s vision and unity in the wake of its 2024 electoral loss.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Taking Our Party Back – Step One,” Agyarko addressed internal concerns about the NPP’s future, warning against impulsive actions and underscoring the lessons the party must learn from its past.

Agyarko’s comments reflect widespread dissatisfaction among party loyalists following the election. While he acknowledged that calls for reform are valid, he cautioned the party against disjointed efforts that could deepen the crisis rather than lead to recovery. Drawing a parallel to 2009, when internal reforms under the guise of change consolidated power in one individual, Agyarko emphasized the need for a more careful and balanced approach to avoid repeating past mistakes.

“The current clamour, in my mind, seeks to undo the effects of ‘Caesar’ on the fortunes of our party. In so doing, we must proceed with care and diligence in our search for restoration and healing so that we do not end up repeating the mistakes of the past,” Agyarko said.

In his statement, Agyarko outlined two central issues that must shape the party’s reform agenda. The first is the need for clear, thoughtful leadership. He warned against placing undue trust in a single leader, criticizing previous instances where individuals seized control of the party and sidelined others.

“We must strive to avoid the situation where we repose total trust and confidence in one man who will then seize the party and treat it as if it were his personal property and the rest of us as his minions to be tread underfoot,” Agyarko cautioned.

The second issue Agyarko emphasized is the importance of redefining the party’s political organization. He argued that the NPP must be built on like-minded individuals working toward national development, rather than being hijacked by a “cabal” seeking personal gain. Agyarko warned against the rise of “cultic” leadership, where decisions are driven by individual whim rather than democratic principles.

“We must ensure that our efforts this time round create a party of likeminded men and women in pursuit of building a nation for the benefit of all, rather than an organisation hijacked by a cabal to transfer public wealth into private pockets,” he concluded.

Agyarko’s call for deliberate and strategic reform comes as the NPP faces the task of rebuilding in the aftermath of its electoral setback, with a focus on preserving its integrity and strengthening its vision for the future.