Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Former Energy Minister in the first administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished all Muslims well in the Ramadan exercise.

In a statement, Mr. Boakye Agyarko said Ramada is once affords Muslims the opportunity and humanity to learn to practice self-discipline, self-control and sacrifice.

“As-salāmu ‘alaykum wa-rahmatu-llāhu wa-barakātuh. Ramada is once again upon us. It is in its observance that Muslims and Humanity learn to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, empathy for the less fortunate and developing an affinity with fellow Muslims,” he said.

He also indicated that the fast engenders and encourages actions of generosity and zakat.

He stated that, “This Ramadan is, once again, going to be observed in the most unusual of circumstances. COVID continues to forcibly interfere with some of the fundamental practices of Ramadan, namely togetherness at the Masjid in a community of believers (Jama’ah) in supplication and prayer (Isha, Taraweeh) and Iftars though restrictions have been eased to some extent. In as much as the form of observation may be altered, the essence of Ramadan remains intact. In every single adversity or calamity, the believer finds the positive because the will of Allah is Sovereign. Insha Allah, Muslims will find a fuller renewal of spirit in these difficult times.

It is my humble plea that we continue to observe the protocols in order not to cause a resurgence. Ramadan Kareem.”

Mr. Agyarko, who has in all times shown good faith with supporting Muslims across the country in his regular Jummah posts and splendid recital of the Holy Quran.