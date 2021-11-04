Boakye-Yiadom deserves another chance – Milovan defends striker’s inclusion

Milovan Rajevac, Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, says Richmond Boakye-Yiadom deserves another chance to prove his worth in the colours of the senior national team.

The Beitar Jerusalem striker was named in coach Milovan’s 28-man squad for Ghana’s two matches against Ethiopia and South Africa on November 11 and 14 respectively in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a presser where he announced his squad, coach Milovan believes the striker had a vast experience to beef up the attack of the team and deserves a chance to prove his worth.

“He has previously featured in the Champions League, Europa League and we know him very well. He has excellent movement and is tactically a quality player.

“He is coming back after some difficulties but he has started scoring for his new team. He has experience and skills, so he deserves a chance but it is upon him to prove himself because in football you always have to prove yourself when you play,” he said.

When asked about how Boakye-Yiadom’s call would help improve the prolificacy of the team in the final third, Milovan said: “Strikers are not the only who score the goals because in previous two matches Thomas Partey scored twice, so any player can score. But it is always good to have players in the attack that can score or assist very easily”.

Boakye-Yiadom is expected to arrive with his colleagues next Monday as they prepare for the two matches.