Boamah Contests Okaikwei Central Election Results

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, addressed a press conference regarding the disputed parliamentary election results. Boamah emphasized that the opposition’s claims of electoral misconduct and that their candidate has won the elections are unfounded, stressing that Ghana’s electoral rules do not permit a party to reject the Electoral Commission’s figures without evidence.

According to Mr Boamah, the opposition’s actions were tantamount to a “coup d’etat” aimed at usurping his rightfully won seat. He condemned the manhandling of the returning officer and coercion to make a declaration on live national TV.

“Thugs and some known NDC Members took over the conference room of the Electoral Commission’s Regional Collation Centre in Accra and manhandled and coerced the Electoral Officer to declare the electoral results under duress” Mr Boamah highlighted.

The Okaikwei Central Law Maker reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful resolution, urging supporters to remain calm while pursuing legal action. He stated, “We’ll follow due process…Whatever it takes, the truth will come out.” The NPP has begun compiling documents for a petition to the High Court.

Boamah secured 20,229 votes, defeating his NDC opponent, Abdulai Abu Baba Abubakar Sadiq, who garnered 18,783 votes.

By Kingsley Asiedu