Boankra Inland Port Project Nears Phase-One Completion

The Boankra Inland Port project, a key infrastructure initiative near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is steadily progressing towards completion with phase one now 82% finished.

This inland terminal is set to ease congestion at Ghana’s seaports while significantly reducing transport costs for exports such as cocoa, shea-butter, and wood, and even enhance transit trade for landlocked neighboring countries.

During a recent site visit, Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, the acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress and lauded the performance of Justmoh Construction Limited, the Ghanaian-owned firm responsible for the work. “It’s heartening to see such commitment to a project that promises to revolutionize our transportation network,” he remarked, underscoring the critical role the inland port will play in improving the efficiency of cargo movement across the region.

The project, which spans 413 acres, is designed to serve as a central hub linking the ports of Tema and Takoradi to Ghana’s interior as well as to landlocked nations like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. This integration is expected to streamline logistics, reduce project delays caused by fragmented management, and ultimately foster economic growth by creating jobs and stimulating the transport and logistics sectors.

Industry insiders have noted that the proactive involvement of local companies in such major projects is a positive sign for the nation’s self-reliance and capacity building. Despite facing some financial challenges, Justmoh Construction Limited has demonstrated resilience and determination, with assurances from its CEO, Dr. Justice Amo, that the company remains committed to delivering quality work on time.

Project Director Dr. J.B. Koranteng Yorke also provided an update, emphasizing that once phase one is complete, the terminal will be ready for operational use. However, he noted that the project’s pace hinges on receiving financial clearance from the government to accelerate work. This dependency on swift governmental action is a reminder of the broader challenges that can impact the timely execution of infrastructure projects in the region.

The progress at Boankra is not just a win for local stakeholders but a promising indicator of Ghana’s broader ambitions to modernize its transportation network. With government backing and the demonstrated capability of domestic companies, the Boankra Inland Port is set to become a pivotal component in the country’s economic landscape—a development that, if sustained, could set a new benchmark for future infrastructure projects in Ghana.