Board of Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana appoints new CEO

The Board of Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana has appointed Mr Emmanuel Treku as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, effective November 1, 2021.

The new CEO replaces Mr Prince Ntiamoah Boampong who served in an acting position since April, 2021.

A statement from the Board and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the appointment of the new CEO was apt especially with his vast knowledge and experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The statement said the board was impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail and an unrelenting focus on the future of the Chamber during his time as the Consultant to the Chamber.

“Emmanuel Treku has demonstrated that he possesses the skills, attitude and vision to lead the management team to deliver on Chamber’s mission .” it said.

It quoted Mr Treku as saying he looked forward to growing the Chamber into the most innovative tourism business platform in the country.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and our ardent management team to maximize this opportunity to deliver further growth and value for all our stakeholders,” he said.

Mr Treku, according to the statement, said the Chamber was well placed to lead and transform the private sector tourism landscape in the country, stressing, “Our deep connectivity with corporate Ghana enables us to have an unparalleled network on the African continent.”

“We are reducing the amount of friction around tourism business linkages and, creating a seamless way for tourism businesses to operate and do sustainable business.

Our integrated B2B platform caters to both consultancy and networking solutions that power success for the tourism cluster of all sizes while delivering experiential tourism services for the customer and inbound tourism.”

Mr Treku has more than 20 years of work experience in the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors across emerging markets.

During the early years of his career, he held positions in the private sector tourism of Ghana.

Prior to joining Chamber, Mr Treku was a Ghanaian partner of FICOTA, Cameroun, an African Chamber of Trade and Commerce programme for the transformation of cotton in Africa, CEO and Convener of Inter Tourism Expo Accra.

The Board recently announced the Chamber’s partnership process with Rwanda Chamber of Tourism to offer an end to end African tourism business solutions for its members.