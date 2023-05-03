Board of Governors for Denkyira Kyekyewere SHS inaugurated

A 14-member Board of Governors have been inaugurated for the Denkyira Kyekyewere Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Region to champion quality education and raise the academic standards of the school.

The Board comprises representatives of the Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly, the Education Directorate, Old Students Association, Traditional Council, and the PTA as required by law.

The members are Mr Peter Bright Amankrah, Director- General’s representative, Mrs Justine Ivy Apawu, Acting Regional Director of Education, Mr Anthony Takyi, Municipal Director of Education, ACP Baffour Apenteng Nyamekye, and Mrs Emelia Ankomah, historical interest representative.

Others are Mr Frank Danso Oppong and Mr Charles Adu-Poku, Municipal Assembly’s representatives, Mr David Prah and Mr Charles Kwening, Old Students reps, Mr Richard Teye Obodai, Teaching Staff, Mr Patrick Addae, non-teaching staff, and Madam Christine Mensah, Secretary to the Board.

The school, as part of the inauguration, launched a fund for the construction of a girls’ dormitory to help mitigate the accommodation challenges on campus.

Mrs Appaw, who inaugurated the Board, said it conformed with the Ghana Education Service’s Act and Regulations.

The Board must assume full management and responsibility of the school and work hard to achieve its mandate, she said.

The members must use their influence to improve upon the school’s infrastructure, academic performance and discipline, she said.

Mrs Appaw pledged the Directorate’s commitment to ensuring that the various challenges of the school were resolved to improve service delivery.

Mr William Bart-Plange, the Headmaster of the School, noted that the management and staff were doing their best to transform the school into a place of choice for the municipality, region and Ghana as a whole.

He said the Board would champion discipline, academic excellence and development of the school and appealed for the construction of students and teachers’ quarters to resolve the accommodation issues that remained a major challenge on campus.

He called for the support of all stakeholders towards raising funds to construct the girls’ dormitory to ensure effective teaching and learning and urged the GES to post specialised tutors to the school.

On behalf of the Board, Mr Amankrah thanked the school for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to use their expertise to develop it.

He said the Board was ready to receive ideas, expert advice and support from stakeholders to ensure growth.

The gathering was treated to splendid performances by the school’s cadet, cultural troop, and some poetry recitals.