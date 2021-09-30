Board of Governors for University of Professional Studies Enterprise and Innovative Center Inaugurated

An-Eight-Member Board of Governors to steer affairs of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Enterprise and Innovative Center has been inaugurated at Legon in Accra.

The center, has a former Minister for Railways Development and Attorney General, Mr Joe Ghartey as the Chairman of the Board.

He is to be assisted by Mr.Richard Osei Owusu, Chairman and Managing Director of NASS HOLDINGS, a conglomerate with an interest in Mining, Hospitality, and Education.

Other members are the Chairperson of Reroy Cables Limited, Mrs.Kate Quartey Papafio, the Executive Director of Ghana Technical Laboratory, Mr.Nelson Amo.

The rest are Professor Raymond Dziwornu,Dr Gerald Nyanyofio, Mrs.Leticia Browne and Dr Mrs Fidellis Quansah.

The Inauguration of Board Members followed the official launching of the UPSA Center to spearhead youth entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

The center is among other things, to serve as a conduit for entrepreneurial skills and creativity to solve problems in life.

On behalf of the Board,Mr Joe Ghartey pledged to uplift the standards of the center to fit into a competitive globalized economy.