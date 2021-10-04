Board vehicles at approved terminals, Bono MTTD Commander advises passengers

The Bono region has from January to June this year, recorded 98 accident cases involving 90 vehicles and 60 motor bikes, Police Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, Bono Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has said.

He said 37 of the accidents were fatal, 39 serious, and 30 minor, with 54 deaths and 125 injuries. Out of 21 deaths recorded in the second quarter, 17 of them resulted from motor accidents.

Supt. Tenkorang in an interview with the Ghana News Agency bemoaned the rate at which people were losing their lives through road crashes and called for stringent measures to reverse the situation.

He said most of the commercial motor riders either did not have licenses, had not registered their motors bikes, and were not protecting themselves as well as their passengers.

Supt. Tenkorang cautioned passengers not to risk their lives by boarding motors being ridden by under-aged riders operating without licenses.

He said the Department has observed that drivers of station vehicles hardly got drivers who did not belong to any organized union with permanent stations were mostly found to be culprits of the accidents.

He explained usually in their rush for passengers, they over-sped and sometimes resulted in accidents.

Supt. Tenkorang said the situation was prevailing against the safety and interest of the general public because “it becomes so difficult to trace and arrest such drivers since they are not known by any transport union”.