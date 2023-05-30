Boat accident in Ghana has killed five with dozens still missing

At least five people died and dozens went missing after a boat carrying dozens of people sank in the Savannah Region of Ghana, an official confirmed late Saturday.

Bavuk Adams, the Savannah Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told Xinhua that the accident happened when the boat heading to Kpandai struck a tree stump along its path, resulting in a crack.

The vessel was then flooded and sank “after frantic efforts by the passengers and boat operators to save the situation proved futile,” said Adams, adding five bodies have been recovered.

He said the specific number of people on board is yet to be confirmed, but friends and relatives kept reporting missing persons to NADMO.

Adams added that the search and rescue team had saved some passengers, and the search was still underway. Enditem