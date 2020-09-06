Several boats sank during a pro-Trump boat parade in a lake in U.S. state of Texas, local media reported Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has responded to “many boats in distress” during the “Trump Boat Parade” in Lake Travis near the Texas capital of Austin, a spokesperson with the TCSO confirmed to the local TV station KVUE. The report also said that several boats have sunk.

Reports of sinking boats began coming in at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday on a mobile phone app that sends users location-based safety alerts in real time. The TCSO confirmed that boats were in distress throughout the parade route and there hasn’t been any reports of injuries.

Supporters of President Donald Trump responded to a Facebook event titled “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” on Saturday. Participants were asked to decorate boats “in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle.” According to a Facebook page for the event, more than 2,000 people were planning to attend, with another more than 5,000 “interested.”