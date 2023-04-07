Bob Lee stabbed to death in California

On April 3 at 2:35 AM PDT, Bob Lee, the chief product officer of MobileCoin and founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Main Street in SoMa, and the San Francisco Police Department was called to the scene.

Lee was immediately taken to the hospital but sadly passed away. The police are currently investigating the matter and have not disclosed any details regarding the circumstances of the stabbing.

The global tech community expressed their condolences and sorrow upon hearing about Lee’s passing. Numerous colleagues and friends, including Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and CEO of Block, Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, and the CEO of Figma, Dylan Field, among others, took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Lee.