Bobby Billion is ‘Happy’ on cheery new EDM single

A timely release from the versatile artist of ‘Yabre Anka Yada’ fame, ‘Happy’ presents workaholics with a good dose of excitement perfect for the nightlife this weekend and beyond.

One of the few to explore Electronic Dance Music (EDM) in Western Africa, Bobby Billion’s new song is jam-packed with infectious energy and reflective of every party rocker’s dream mood. Like the many EDM songs before it, ‘Happy’ rocks a production characteristic of the genre, giving Bobby Billion much room to make the most out of simple singalong lyrics – one that mocks haters in a whimsical tone.

The song has a feature from American CBS Big Brother 20 house guest, Angela Rockstar and is a favorite to dominate the airwaves as per the success of Bobby Billion’s previous hit, ‘Odo’.