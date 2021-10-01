Bobby Billion presents his vulnerable side on new single ‘Argentina’

Bobby Billion takes on a different feel and mood on his new single ‘Argentina’, collaborating with everyday producer, Tombeatz once more.

An undeniably tender song from the versatile artist, ‘Argentina’ is held together by a beguiling string of vocals and a mellow Afrobeat-infused instrumental that gives it the perfect backdrop for a melancholic climate.

Cooly presenting his vulnerable side in a bid to win back an estranged lover, Bobby Billion sweetly voices out his feelings to the mystery woman with no hesitation whatsoever, all in the name of love.

The song sounds distinctively Nigerian and is a nod to Bobby Billion’s formative years in the West African powerhouse, as well as his way of commemorating its independence which happens to be today – October 1st.