Bobby Valentino Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Ghanaian Artistes

American R&B sensation Bobby Valentino has revealed his strong desire to collaborate with Ghanaian artistes in the near future, sparking excitement among music fans.

The chart-topping artist, known for hits like Slow Down and Tell Me, shared his aspirations during an exclusive interview on Asaase Radio’s Christmas Day edition of Rush Hour, hosted by Blaqueboy and DJ Yoga.

Valentino, who is currently focused on his music career and upcoming projects, spoke highly of Ghana’s vibrant music scene, expressing eagerness to collaborate with local talent. “I’m definitely open to working with Ghanaian artistes,” he stated. “I’m tryna bang like five or six songs with GH artistes, so any dope artiste out here, let’s set that up.”

This announcement has created a buzz among music enthusiasts, who are now eagerly anticipating the possibility of international collaborations blending Valentino’s signature smooth R&B style with Ghana’s dynamic and diverse sound.

The fusion of these musical influences could open new doors for global audiences, bringing fresh energy to the R&B genre while celebrating Ghana’s growing influence on the world stage. Fans are hopeful that this collaboration will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in international music.