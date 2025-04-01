Bobrisky Criticizes 2Face Idibia Over Alleged New Relationship

Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky has publicly criticized music icon 2Face Idibia over rumors of a romantic involvement with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

The controversy follows a viral February 2025 video showing 2Face proposing to Osawaru during a public event, which sparked widespread speculation about his marital status with actress Annie Idibia.

In a social media post this week, Bobrisky questioned 2Face’s judgment, arguing that leaving his wife should warrant a relationship with someone “prettier, sexier, and cuter.” The socialite specifically targeted Osawaru’s appearance, alleging inconsistencies in her public photos and referring to her derisively as “Mary Amaka.”

2Face responded by affirming his admiration for Osawaru on social media, describing her as a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” unrelated to past marital issues. He did not directly address the status of his marriage to Idibia, from whom he separated in late 2024 after years of publicized tensions.

Osawaru’s spokesperson dismissed the romantic claims as “false, baseless, and a fallacy,” though neither party has provided further clarification. The lawmaker has not publicly commented on her relationship with the singer.

Public reaction remains divided, with some social media users supporting 2Face’s right to privacy and others criticizing his handling of family matters. The debate highlights ongoing scrutiny of celebrity relationships in Nigeria’s entertainment sphere, particularly following 2Face’s high-profile 2022 reconciliation with Idibia after infidelity allegations.

Bobrisky, known for provocative commentary on Nigerian pop culture, has frequently courted controversy with remarks about public figures. This latest intervention adds to longstanding public fascination with 2Face’s personal life, which has dominated headlines for over a decade.

Neither 2Face’s management nor Annie Idibia have issued formal statements regarding the current allegations. Observers note the singer’s recent collaborations with anti-domestic violence NGOs could intensify scrutiny of his personal conduct amid the unfolding drama.