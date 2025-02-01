Bobrisky Reveals Past Relationship and Pregnancy Scare During University Days

In a surprising revelation during a recent Instagram live session, popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky shared a personal story about his time as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He disclosed that he had impregnated a female student named Lamide, an incident that marked his first and only sexual encounter with a woman.

According to Bobrisky, Lamide initiated the romantic encounter, which led to the loss of his virginity. He described the experience as awkward and unfamiliar, admitting that he was shy and unsure of how to proceed. “I was backing the wall, she was facing me. Because I was shy, I did not know where to start from. She started touching me, and we eventually did it. That was the first and only time I was with a woman,” he recounted.

The situation took a dramatic turn a few months later when Lamide informed Bobrisky that she was pregnant. The news came on Valentine’s Day, a day when Lamide had gifted him singlets, underwear, and academic handouts. Bobrisky, who was in his second year at the time, was overwhelmed with fear and pleaded with Lamide to find a solution to the pregnancy.

“I told her we needed to find a solution because I was not ready. She knew I was a bit feminine but not this feminine. I do not know maybe she liked me because I was feminine, I could not really figure it out,” Bobrisky explained. However, Lamide was determined to keep the baby, leading to a heated argument between the two.

The conflict escalated when Lamide reported Bobrisky to a group of male students, who confronted him in a tense and intimidating manner. Bobrisky recalled being insulted, forced to kneel in a small room, and pressured to take responsibility for the pregnancy. “They asked if I knew the girl, her name was Lamide, very short girl like this. She was like she told me she would deal with me, that I was insulting her, and I was like Lamide please calm down,” he narrated.

Bobrisky’s revelation has sparked mixed reactions online, with many expressing surprise at this lesser-known chapter of his life. The story sheds light on his personal journey and the challenges he faced during his university days, long before he became a controversial public figure.

While Bobrisky did not disclose how the situation was ultimately resolved, his account highlights the complexities of relationships and the pressures young people often face in such circumstances. The incident also underscores the importance of open communication and mutual understanding in navigating sensitive issues like unplanned pregnancies.

As Bobrisky continues to share glimpses of his life with his followers, this revelation adds another layer to his multifaceted persona, reminding the public that behind the glamour and controversy lies a human story filled with trials, mistakes, and growth.