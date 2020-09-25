Six-time Copa Libertadores champions Boca Juniors took a major step toward securing a place in the competition’s knockout phase with a 1-0 win at Independiente Medellin on Thursday.

It took the Argentinian giants until the 87th minute to break the deadlock at the Atanasio Girardot stadium as former Atletico Madrid winger Eduardo Salvio struck his fifth goal of the campaign.

The result left Boca with 10 points from four matches in Group H, three points clear of second-placed Caracas FC. Independiente Medellin remained at the foot of the group with four straight defeats.

Brazil’s Santos also moved within sight of a berth in the next round with a 2-1 win over 10-man Delfin in the Ecuadorian port city of Manta.

Former Changchun Yatai forward Marinho continued his impressive form with an early strike before Juan Diego Rojas equalized in the 74th minute.

Jean Mota scored the winner eight minutes from time as Santos clinched their third win from four matches.

In Friday’s only other fixture, Bolivia’s Jorge Wilstermann secured a 3-0 home win over Uruguayan side Penarol.