Bodi Calvary Methodist church cuts sod for construction of pastors’ manse

The Sefwi- Bodi Calvary Methodist Church of the Afere Circuit of the Sefwi Bekwai Diocese of the Methodist Church has cut the sod for the construction of Pastors manse.

The manse, which is expected to be completed in a period of five years, is estimated at a cost of GHC 15 million.

The building, when completed, would have three separate self-contained flats, with two big separate living rooms.

In his exultation message on the theme: ”Reward for Being Obedient, (Genesis 12: 2),”

Very Reverend Carlos Mensah, the Superintendent Minister of the Ebenezer Methodist at Sefwi- Juaboso, advised Christians to be Obedient to God’s word, for there was greater reward to obey than to sacrifice.

He cautioned the congregation to lead an exemplary life as Christ Jesus did to win more souls for Christ.

“To obey is to respond quickly and promptly to the dictates of the Lord,” he said.

Very Rev Mensah indicated that obedience to God’s word came with a blessing, so Christians should lead decent lives, be obedient and law always abiding.