Bodi District NCCE holds Inter Party Dialogue Committee meeting

The Bodi District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the European Union and the Ministry of National Security have held an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting.

It was meant for members of the political parties and other stakeholders to promote peace and ensure stability in the District.

Addressing the gathering, the District Director of NCCE, Mr Emmanuel Awotwe, said the programme was put together to educate political activists and members of the inter-party dialogue committee on security issues.

He said with the recent emergence of terrorists and secessionist groups across Africa, it was time to remind key stakeholders to be on the alert to avert any unforeseen situation that could destabilize peaceful co-existence.

Mr Awotwe said elections were about expressing and sharing of ideas and urged political leaders in the district particularly to educate their supporters on the need to protect and maintain the existing peace prevailing in the country through their actions and inactions.

Mr. Annorful Stephen of the Bodi District Police Command, assured the participants of their readiness to protect the citizenry and urged residents to have confidence in the police and report any suspicious character to them for swift actions.

He also advised residents to be extra vigilant within the communities, saying “criminals and terrorists are always devising new strategies to trap unsuspecting individuals”.

For his part, Mr. Francis Atta Owusu, a member of the NPP communication team, said to maintain peace in the District and Ghana as a whole, major stakeholders such as the security services, traditional rulers, religious bodies and other stakeholders needed to discharge their duties diligently devoid of favouritism and be fair and firm in their judgments to ensure the satisfaction of everyone.

He appreciated the activities of NCCE in the District and appealed to the office to decentralize its education especially on the effects of Election violence to the various communities in the District.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the, Ghana Police Service, People Living With Disability, Social Welfare, Women groups, District Assembly, Local Council of Churches, Muslim Community, National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, Media among others.