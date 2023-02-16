Bodi NHIA leads Western North Region in 2022 membership mobilization

The Sefwi- Bodi District office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), in the Western North Region has been adjudged first in membership mobilization.

The district registered 40,934 new members representing 128 percent of its yearly target.

Meanwhile, the region registered 529,488 new members in the same period, placing it in the fourth position nationwide.

The Western North Regional Director of the Authority, Mr Gordon Amo-Boahen made this known at the 2022 Annual Review meeting at the Western North Regional office of the Authority.

Mr Amo-Boahen cautioned staff of the Authority to work hard to achieve their individual and district targets.

“As staff of the Authority, we must work extra hard to achieve our individual and District targets for the year and beyond as well as the mandate of the Authority to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030 “.