Bodies of two Tanzanian fishermen drown in Lake Victoria recovered

The bodies of two Tanzanian fishermen who drowned on Sunday night in Lake Victoria, the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, were recovered on Thursday afternoon by members of a rescue team coordinated by police.

Blasius Chatanda, the Simiyu regional police commander, said on Thursday that the fishermen drowned when their fishing boat capsized near the Bunyorwa fish landing site in Busega district in the Simiyu region.

“The boat capsized on Sunday at 8 p.m. local time after it was hit by a storm,” Chatanda told a news conference.

Chatanda said two other fishermen managed to swim to safety. He urged fishermen to check weather forecasts before going fishing. Enditem