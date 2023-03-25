Bodiless Announces New Music with Neqta & Kevin Py

What’s up, music lovers! We’ve got some exciting news that’s sure to get your groove on. Urban gospel sensation Bodiless has teamed up with Neqta and Kevin Py to create a vibely new track that’s going to inspire and uplift your soul.

Bodiless has been teasing fans for days with the cover art for the song, and now we finally have a release date. On March 31st, the track will drop, and you won’t want to miss it.

Bodiless shared that the inspiration behind the song is the goodness of the Lord in his life and the promise in scriptures that goodness and mercies will follow us wherever we go. He hopes that this track will encourage listeners to walk in the confidence of this promise and to attract positivity wherever they go.

Neqta and Kevin Py bring their own unique style and talent to the track, making it a perfect collaboration. Their combined skills, along with Bodiless’ deep-hitting lyrics, are sure to create a hit that will stay with you long after the music stops.

To make sure you don’t miss out on this highly anticipated release, follow Bodiless on all streaming platforms. This is just the beginning of what’s sure to be a fantastic year for Bodiless, and we can’t wait to see what other exciting projects he has in store for us.

Stay tuned, music lovers! This is going to be epic!