Bodiless is set to return to the music arena with “The Morning Song”

The rap maverick Daniel Ankomah AKA Bodiless is poised to return to music (his first love) after taking a short break.

Bodiless who recently took a break from music to mourn his dad and also to focus on business, took to social media to announce his comeback.

Speaking to Bodiless, he expressed that his main focus now is music and he’s ambitious to grow his brand for global impact. He apologized to fans for being away a while and emphasized he’s got endless goodies in store for them.

There is a new generation of rappers in Ghana ready to make their mark in the industry and Bodiless has proven to be appurtenant. The song scheduled to drop on the 21st of October promises to show an unconventional side of Bodiless’ musical ability. Fingers crossed for what’s yet to come.