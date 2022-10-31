Bodiless’ “The Morning Song” will start you day right

Ghana’s finest urban gospel sensation “Bodiless” dropped his much anticipated single titled “The Morning Song”

The song focuses on the goodness of God and emphasizes gratitude; a vital part of every Christian’s walk with the Lord. Bodiless speaking on the purpose of the song says “I want this song to become the morning anthem of everyone around the world. I want people to wake up to the morning song and have it set the mood of the day for them. It’s the perfect way to start the day, with a grateful heart saying Thank You lord”.

The morning song is a perfect blend of message, master, and melody. The message is clear, you could see the mastery of Bodiless’s musical abilities come to play and the melody(instrumental) is consistent with a gospel song yet has some contemporary element to it.

Given this is the first time we have seen Bodiless sing throughout a song, it’s lovely to see people embrace this side of him and his music. Stream The Song below and share your thoughts on it.