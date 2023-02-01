Body of a middle aged woman discovered at Woe-Xortorkope seashore

A woman, believed to be in her late 40’s has been found dead on the seashores of Woe-Xortorkope in the Anloga district of the Volta Region.

Mr. Julius Tutu, an eyewitness, who spoke to Ghana News Agency (GNA), narrated that the fisherfolks found the deceased washed ashore on Monday, while embarking on their usual fishing expedition.

Mr K. Kamasah, a member of the fishing committee at Xortorkope said “this incident has never happened in the area before, and we are waiting for the relatives to identify the deceased.”

The body of the deceased showed signs of bruises under her left ear.

The incident has since been reported to the Police at Anloga, who have conveyed the body of the deceased to the morgue of the Keta Municipal Hospital, awaiting autopsy.