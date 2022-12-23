Bodybuilder Reveals He Froze His Butt Trying To Break The Record

The record was made from the Holmenkollen mountain in Norway, known internationally for its international ski competitions.

The Brazilian influencer known worldwide as grandma fitness, Andrea Sunshine, 53, claimed on social media that her butt was frozen during a photo shoot in an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

This feat happened while she was trying to photograph the average temperature of 15 degrees in negative temperatures in the Holmenkollen mountain, Norway.

Andreia had to be taken to the hospital because she felt severe burn pain in her butt. “I didn’t think I could freeze, I sat down to take pictures, and when I saw it, it was already turning purple,” says the influencer.

The photos were for Andrea to try to break the record of a woman wearing a bikini in the snow. Recently a model also performed a photo shoot at a temperature of -26.6 degrees in Keystone, Colorado.

It is worth remembering that the bodybuilder also gained greater prominence when she released a reality show about choosing her boyfriend for rent last month. At the end of the reality show, Sunshine chose not just one but two guys. “It was the wish of many fans, and I accepted the challenge; it is also something new and different for me,” she explains.

Andrea stands out in the fitness world for encouraging the care and sensuality of older women. “Life doesn’t end after 30, 40… At 53, I live the best time of my life”, she says.