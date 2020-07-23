Boeing and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, have finalized agreements for several supply chain solutions, Boeing said Wednesday in a news release.

The agreements strengthen Etihad’s commitment to ensuring the on-time performance and availability of its aircraft, the company said.

The agreements continue the strategic partnership between Boeing and Etihad Airways announced during the Dubai Air Show in 2019.

The solutions included in the minimum 10-year agreements will help the airline simplify asset and maintenance management, reduce spare parts costs and improve parts availability. The new contracts include Boeing’s Component Services Program, Landing Gear Exchange program and Quick Engine Change kit purchases, according to the news release.

“By partnering with Boeing as the OEM of Etihad’s 787s, we ensure that the fleet receives the highest levels of maintenance support to increase reliability and efficiency,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Chief Operating Officer.

“This is an important demonstration of Etihad’s ongoing focus toward the post-COVID world and the airline’s endeavors to set the benchmark for operational excellence in both product and sustainability, as well as technical performance and efficiency,” said Al Bulooki.

“The Boeing team is ready to support Etihad’s world-class operations with our global scale, reach and OEM expertise,” said Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services.

The agreement pushed Boeing’s share of the 787 fleet’s component services market to almost 30 percent. This includes a 50 percent share of the 787-10 variant, covering both in-service fleet and orders on the backlog, according to Boeing. Enditem

Advertisements