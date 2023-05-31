Bofoakwa Tano makes GPL comeback after 16-year absence

After 120 minutes of epic football action, Bofoakwa Tano secured a place in next season’s Ghana Premier League after beating Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties in a Division One Zone I playoff encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

After regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw, Bofoakwa goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi was the hero of the day as he pulled two brilliant saves during the shootouts that eventually secured the Sunyani-based side a spot in the league after a 16-year absence.

Bofoakwa Tano started the game in blistering fashion and were awarded a penalty by referee Latif Adaari after the goalkeeper brought down striker Francis Mawuli.

Leslie Ayittey stepped up from 12-yards and struck the ball past Eleven Wonders goalkeeper Adamu Rashid.

Bofoakwa Tano were in cruise control of the game, controlling play, but couldn’t extend their lead with the Wonders defence clearing their lines.

Eleven Wonders struggled largely in the first half as they failed to test Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi.

The first half ended with Bofoakwa holding onto their 1-0 lead.

Eleven Wonders started the second half on the front foot and restored parity with their first attack of the game after Prince Baffoe headed home from close range.

Bofoakwa Tano were unlucky as they struck the post twice in quick succession after Eleven Wonders pulled parity.

There was so much intensity in the latter stages of the second half, and both sides could have won the game but missed the opportunities created.

Both halves in extra-time saw the two sides push for the winner, but they settled for the spot kicks as Bofoakwa won to secure a spot in the Ghana Premier League as they joined Heart of Lions and Nations FC.