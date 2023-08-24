BoG Boss Must Resign Over US$250 million new head office – Amadu Sorogho

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, has demanded the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his appointees to resign after accusing them of “mismanaging” the national bank.

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho accused the central bank’s leadership of “unleashing economic hardship and financial distress on the suffering people of Ghana”.

He claimed that even prior governors who continuously turned a profit did not see the necessity for a new headquarters and instead moved some of the bank’s functions to the Cedi House and the Spintex Road facilities.

According to Amadu Sorogho, the cost of the new head office may be used to erect at least 3,750 new classroom buildings with six units each to provide access to education or at least 3,500 CHPS compounds to increase the availability of healthcare in the nation.

He called the Central Bank’s decision to establish its new headquarters “profligacy”,”Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.

“It is obvious that the extremely expensive new BOG headquarters structure is not a top priority.”

“This profligacy at a time when the Bank of Ghana must be concerned about its immediate recapitalization can have absolutely no justification whatsoever.”