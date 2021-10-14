BoG cautions public against 64th-anniversary promotion scam

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned the public against a circulating 64th-anniversary promotion scam on social media.

A statement to the Ghana News Agency signed by Ms Sandra Thompson, BoG Secretary, noted that: “It has come to the notice of Bank of Ghana that a promotion regarding the celebration of the Bank’s 64th- Anniversary is circulating on social media platforms.”

“The Bank is not running a 64th-Anniversary promotion of any kind.”

The bank, therefore, advised the public not to subscribe to the fraudulent activity inviting them to select the links shared through social media, saying, it was intended to lure users to participate in the spurious promotion.