BoG Governor Hails Unprecedented Efforts in Addressing Macroeconomic Imbalances

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has commended the government for its extraordinary efforts in tackling macroeconomic imbalances, describing them as unprecedented.

Dr. Addison praised the strategic measures taken by the government to confront economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and global events. Speaking at a joint press briefing with the Ministry of Finance and International Monetary Fund (IMF), he emphasized the government’s robust and timely response to these imbalances, underscoring their importance in maintaining economic stability and fostering growth.

Highlighting achievements in managing inflation and ensuring currency stability, Dr Addison attributed these successes to the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic investments in critical sectors such as [specific sectors]. He expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic future, citing improved macroeconomic indicators and a strong foundation for sustained growth.

“The Ghanaian authorities have made unprecedented efforts to address macroeconomic imbalances,” Dr. Addison stated. “Today, the macroeconomic outlook is significantly improving, with clear signs of economic stabilization. Growth is upward, inflation has markedly decreased, fiscal policy consolidates, and foreign exchange reserves have seen robust accumulation.”

Dr. Addison outlined further expectations, including continued disinflation, stable exchange rates, and improved food supply during the harvest season, crucial factors for sustaining economic stability in the future.

“The improving economic fundamentals, strong accumulation of foreign exchange reserves under the gold for oil reserves program, and successful agreements on debt restructuring with the OCC and bondholders all provide a solid basis for exchange rate stability,” he concluded.