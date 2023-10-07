BoG Governor Unlikely to Resign, Says Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has stated that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, is unlikely to resign from his post despite the #OccupyBoG demonstration led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demanding his resignation.

Speaking on Newsfile, Mr. Fuseini also expressed his belief that President Nana Akufo-Addo will not terminate Dr. Addison’s appointment at the BoG, citing a lack of historical precedent for such actions.

Mr. Fuseini highlighted that even if President Akufo-Addo were to consider removing Dr. Addison, a well-defined procedure must be followed to request his resignation. He emphasized that the President does not have the unilateral authority to abruptly dismiss the BoG governor, as it would constitute a violation of the Bank of Ghana’s establishment.

He mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has received multiple petitions from concerned Ghanaians, particularly regarding the violation of the Constitution that demands the declaration of assets within a certain period of time. He stated that those public officers who have failed to declare their assets should be held accountable.

Mr. Fuseini argued that while the President may not personally initiate Dr. Addison’s removal, he would require individuals who prioritize the nation’s service, patriotism, and adherence to the law over partisanship to navigate any necessary rule-bending within the legal framework.

Regarding Dr. Addison’s response to the #OccupyBoG demonstration, Mr. Fuseini clarified that the Constitution guarantees the right to demonstrate. Dr. Addison had previously stated that he would not resign in response to the demands of the NDC caucus and deemed the demonstration “completely unnecessary.”

He defended the importance of demonstrations in advancing democracy and highlighted that even in more established democracies, people engage in civil protests and further questioned Dr. Addison’s stance, emphasizing that the right to demonstrate is guaranteed by the Constitution and is essential in fostering a vibrant democracy.