BoG Issues 14 Golden Rules for Responsible Borrowing

The Bank of Ghana has published a comprehensive guide outlining fourteen essential principles to help consumers and businesses make informed decisions before signing any loan agreement.

Emphasizing that borrowing should never be treated as a shortcut to financial security, the central bank cautions that loans are tools to be used sparingly and with full awareness of the obligations they create.

At the heart of the advisory is a reminder that credit should only be sought when there is a genuine need. Borrowers are urged to assess carefully whether their income can sustain regular repayments, bearing in mind that every loan carries interest and additional charges that must be repaid in full. To secure the most favourable terms, the Bank encourages shoppers to compare offers from multiple institutions rather than accepting the first proposal presented.

Prior to entering into any contract, customers have the right to request a pre‑agreement disclosure statement. This document must clearly itemize the interest rate—whether fixed or variable—the annual percentage rate reflecting the loan’s total yearly cost, all fees and commissions, the repayment schedule, and any penalties for late payment. Undisclosed charges are deemed illegal and must be refunded if inadvertently collected.

Recognizing that financial jargon can be a barrier, the Bank advises borrowers to seek explanations in a language they fully understand or to consult an independent advisor. No agreement should be signed until its terms are read thoroughly and any ambiguities resolved. Those considering early settlement of a loan are reminded that penalty fees must not exceed 0.25 percent of the principal, and they should obtain a precise statement of outstanding balances before making any payment.

Once a loan is in place, strict adherence to the agreed schedule is paramount. Should repayment difficulties arise, borrowers are encouraged to engage their lenders proactively rather than allowing defaults to accumulate. Equally important is retaining a duly signed copy of the loan agreement for future reference and as proof of the exact terms to which both parties have consented.

The advisory concludes with an open invitation to anyone who suspects a breach of these guidelines to contact the Bank of Ghana’s Complaints Office. By reinforcing the right to clarity and the expectation of transparency, the Bank aims to foster a culture in which consumers feel empowered to demand fair treatment and full disclosure.

With borrowing costs rising and financial products becoming ever more complex, the Bank of Ghana’s fourteen “golden rules” serve as a timely reminder that loans should be viewed as commitments requiring discipline and foresight. As the economy evolves and new credit channels emerge, maintaining household resilience will depend on widespread financial literacy and rigorous enforcement of consumer protection standards.