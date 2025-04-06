The Bank of Ghana has restructured transaction limits for business accounts in a bid to strengthen financial inclusion and support small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), responding to evolving demands in one of West Africa’s fastest-growing digital economies.

The policy shift, announced Wednesday, aligns merchant account tiers with updated mobile money wallet thresholds to streamline access for informal vendors and registered firms alike.

Under reforms first introduced in December 2020, merchant accounts were categorized by operational scale, but revised thresholds now reflect three years of fintech adoption data and SME feedback. Tier 1 accounts—targeting micro-businesses like street vendors—now permit maximum balances of GH₵5,000 ($415) and monthly transaction caps of GH₵10,000, requiring only a national ID and local business license. Registered enterprises qualify for Tier 3 status, allowing holdings up to GH₵75,000 without transaction limits, contingent on submitting incorporation certificates and tax documents.

Mid-sized businesses gain flexibility through Tier 2 accounts, which accept GH₵40,000 balances with no monthly restrictions but mandate tax identification numbers. Crucially, the framework automatically adjusts wallet and account limits in tandem during future regulatory updates, reducing compliance burdens.

Central bank officials framed the changes as essential for formalizing Ghana’s vast informal sector, which constitutes 80% of the economy according to International Labour Organization estimates. “This ensures financial tools evolve alongside enterprise growth,” said a BoG spokesperson. The move follows a 2024 IMF report urging Ghana to expand digital payment infrastructure to bolster tax revenues and cushion against currency volatility.

Ghana’s push to modernize its financial ecosystem comes amid strained public finances and a 35% inflation rate recorded in June 2024. While mobile money adoption has surged—active accounts grew from 12 million to 19 million since 2021—analysts note persistent gaps. “Rural SMEs still face hurdles like connectivity issues and document requirements,” noted Accra-based economist Nana Ama Agyemang. The central bank’s tiered approach mirrors Kenya’s M-Pesa model, though similar systems in Nigeria and Senegal have seen mixed results, with fraud concerns dampening uptake.

Historically, Ghana’s merchant account policies lagged behind consumer-focused innovations, leaving small businesses reliant on cash. BoG’s update signals recognition of SMEs as drivers of post-debt crisis recovery, but sustainability hinges on addressing systemic barriers: 43% of Ghanaian adults lack official ID, per World Bank data, while rural bank branches cover just 22% of villages. For now, the reforms offer incremental progress in a nation where 60% of firms cite access to finance as their primary constraint.