BoG urged to come up with Innovative Regulations for Cryptocurrency

Chief Executive of Ghana Dot Com, Professor Nii Narku Quaynor is calling of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to quickly come up with innovative regulations for the adoption of cryptocurrency instead of cautioning the public against.

He was speaking on the importance of blockchain and it’s related technologies at the maiden Africa Technovate Awards in Accra.

His call comes at a time when BoG has issued a caution an emerging Ghanaian cryptocurrency platform, Freedom Coin and against all cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, one of the world’s biggest crypto platforms, Binance is advertising in Ghana via some paid TV.

Prof. Quaynor cautioned that “we must not treat cryptocurrency like we did to the internet – as waited for the rest of the world to go far ahead before we start playing catch up.”

He recalled that for many years he asked for local regulations for Ghana Dot Com but was simply told there were no regulations, adding that “as a result, it was only in 2021 that GDC was admitted into the BoG sandbox to be regulated.”

According to him, some countries have legalized cryptocurrencies, saying that in Tonga, for instance, cryptocurrency helped to revive their economy after be hard hit by volcanos, while in both Ukraine and Russia cryptocurrencies are helping to sustain the economies.

Prof. Quaynor lauded the BoG for steps towards rolling out its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eCedi, and called on them to go beyond that and guide the public through innovative regulations to accept cryptocurrencies.

