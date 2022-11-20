Bogoso accident claims one live, four others injured

One person died while four others sustained injuries in a gory accident at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region on Saturday.

All the injured were taken to the Bogoso Health Centre for treatment, where three were treated and discharged, but one person was on admission receiving further medical attention.

The deceased was identified as Kapire Yaw-Kwaakye, 44, and the body has been deposited at the VIP mortuary at Ayensukrom No1 for preservation and autopsy.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the accident involved four vehicles, adding that a DAF truck with registration number AS 2765-R was carrying four logs moving from Bogoso towards Prestea.

He said on arrival at Bogoso, the driver lost control while negotiating a curve at the Bogoso market roundabout and the logs fell on a Mazda Demio taxi with registration number GW 6327-23 trapping one person to death.

A Toyota Corolla with registration number AC 774-17 and Kia Rio with registration number AS 5679-20 were badly damaged.

A combined rescue team from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation, Future Global Resources, National Ambulance Service and some volunteers went to help but when they found the deceased, he was lifeless.

Mr Augustus Osei, the driver in charge of the Mazda Demio Taxi, which was mangled, said he was travelling from Bawdie to Bogoso.

“When l arrived at Bogoso roundabout l saw the Daf truck with logs descending. A ‘pragya’ rider who was behind the truck on seeing the truck descending dangerously, abandoned his machine and took to his heels along with the occupants on board the pragya.

Sensing danger l also shouted and asked the three passengers on board my taxi to leave but unfortunately the deceased could not” he explained

Mr Louis Afful, Deputy NADMO Coordinator, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, added that his outfit was making the necessary arrangements to have chainsaw machines to cut the logs into pieces so they could transport them elsewhere and make the road safe for travelers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service said in a press statement that efforts were underway to get the driver of the DAF Truck, who is currently on the run, arrested and prosecuted.