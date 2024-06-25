Boinso Bridge Collapse: MP Demands Urgent Action

Hon. Oscar Ofori, Member of Parliament for Aowin Constituency, has blamed Top International Engineering for the collapse of the only bridge linking Enchi and Elubo over the Boin River at Boinso. He stated that the engineers’ diversion of water flow towards the old bridge washed away its base, causing it to fail.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, leaving residents and travelers stranded and causing significant disruption to daily commutes and the transportation of goods. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the collapse has isolated Boinso and surrounding communities, critically impacting local businesses and access to essential services.

Residents expressed their frustration, stating that the bridge had been in a dilapidated state for years without any repair efforts.

Hon. Ofori has declared the situation a state of emergency, demanding urgent intervention from authorities. In an exclusive interview with Accra-based Angel FM, he appealed for immediate action to restore the bridge and ensure the safety and convenience of the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Boinso, Nana Kwadwo Miah III, has also appealed to the authorities for immediate intervention to restore the bridge and ensure the safety and convenience of the affected communities.