Boko Haram kills two vigilantes in Cameroon’s Far North region

At least two members of a local vigilante group have been killed by terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local security sources.

A military official who requested anonymity told Xinhua that militants of the terror group confronted the vigilante group overnight into Wednesday in the the region’s Sandawadjiri locality, killing two vigilantes.

He did not say if any other the Boko Haram militants were killed or wounded.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in the last two weeks in Sandawadjiri, where the militants are known to be active.

Last week, at least one person was killed, houses torched and property looted when gunmen raided a village, according to local media reports. Enditem